Hancock & Kelley: Soaring fuel prices and Planned Parenthood fight in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – We begin this week discussing pump shock. Soaring fuel prices have Americans panicked and pointing fingers. There’s a widely-held belief that the Biden administration is putting the brakes on more oil drilling at a time when we need it most.

Also on the program today:

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr let’s it rip about his former boss – former President Donald Trump.

Speaking of the former president, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was recently seen hanging out at Mar-A-Lago. Is Trump tipping his hand in Missouri’s upcoming GOP Senate race?

Defunding Planned Parenthood in Missouri? The issue is now headed for the Missouri Supreme Court.

And a frightening dilemma facing some our favorite Blues hockey players and their fellow Russians in the NHL.