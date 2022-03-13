Hancock & Kelley: Soaring fuel prices and Planned Parenthood fight in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – We begin this week discussing pump shock. Soaring fuel prices have Americans panicked and pointing fingers. There’s a widely-held belief that the Biden administration is putting the brakes on more oil drilling at a time when we need it most.

Also on the program today:

  • Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr let’s it rip about his former boss – former President Donald Trump.
  • Speaking of the former president, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was recently seen hanging out at Mar-A-Lago. Is Trump tipping his hand in Missouri’s upcoming GOP Senate race?
  • Defunding Planned Parenthood in Missouri? The issue is now headed for the Missouri Supreme Court.
  • And a frightening dilemma facing some our favorite Blues hockey players and their fellow Russians in the NHL.

