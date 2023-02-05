ST. LOUIS – We begin this week discussing the Chinese spy balloon. The balloon drifted across the country and over our heads in the St. Louis region. And while the dirigible was shot down off the Carolina coast, Americans heard more from Chinese leadership than they did from the President of the United States.

Also on the agenda for today:

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is a no show at the Missouri Capitol as lawmakers look at taking over a big part of her job.

The beleaguered St. Louis convention center expansion project gets a $30 million boost from the NFL settlement, but it’s nowhere near enough to complete the renovations.

The new Republican House settles in, and gives Democrat Ilhan Omar the boot.

A few of those Republicans face a backlash for wearing rifle lapel pins on the House floor.