ST. LOUIS – From cracking down on temp tag abuse to solving the 911 crisis, is St. Charles the anti-St. Louis—actually coming up with solutions to problems?
Also on the show this week:
- One of President Joe Biden’s aliases on emails sent while he was vice president could spell trouble.
- Former President Donald Trump is on a major legal losing streak.
- In our quote of the week, a top St. Louis restaurant disses Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
- Missouri Democrats agree to lower the voting age to 17 for the 2024 Democratic primary for people who will turn 18 before the November general election. Can they do that?