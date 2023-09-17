ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

John Hancock, Republican consultant, and Michael Kelley, Democrat consultant, discussed the following topics:

A homeless camp on the lawn of St. Louis City Hall appears to be growing, and city officials have no plan to remove it with used toiletries in plain sight. One woman is 7 months pregnant. Her husband fears she may give birth in a tent on the lawn. The couple is protesting a lack of “coed” shelter space for married couples.

Cash bail is officially against the law in Illinois starting Monday. Suspected felons will be freed “en masse” unless a state’s attorney can show a judge clear and convincing evidence that a suspect poses a threat to a person or community and/or the suspect is likely to flee.

Missouri’s pro sports teams are launching an effort to put legalized sports betting on the 2024 ballot and let voters decide the issue.

Outgoing Missouri Republican Governor, Mike Parson, survives the veto override session unscathed. All override attempts died in the Missouri Senate, including crime fighting measures and a new police/911 center for the City of St. Louis.

House Republicans launch an impeachment inquiry of President Biden as the President’s son, Hunter, is indicted on a weapons/drug charge.

The Biden administration agrees to a prisoner swap with Iran. The deal includes a U.S. agreement not to impose sanctions in response to the release of $6 billion in frozen international assets to Iran.

Two notable Republicans have apparently run astray of the party’s “values”. Colorado Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, was kicked out of a theater after she and her date appeared to grope and fondle each during a stage performance of Beetlejuice. South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, is dealing with published reports accusing her of having an extra-marital affair with former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

Our quote of the week was from New Mexico’s Democrat governor, who tried to suspend the 2nd Amendment right to carry a gun in parts of the state by declaring a public health emergency, in response to two mass shootings, and the shooting deaths of three children. A judge has issued a restraining order against the governor’s action.

Remember, if It’s Sunday in St. Louis, it’s Hancock and Kelley on Fox 2. We hope to see you next Sunday morning at 8:30!