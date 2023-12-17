ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discussed the following topics:.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Charles Coyle stands by Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abullah (warden of the city jail) in the face of multiple inmate deaths and rampant drug overdoses. He blames the news media for ongoing staffing issues, saying news coverage has hampered efforts to hire jail guards. More than half of those positions are reportedly vacant.

A plan to fight crime using drones in a south St. Louis neighborhood causes an uproar among aldermen and the neighborhood association.

Two Republican state lawmakers in Missouri propose bills to allow women to face criminal homicide charges for having abortions.

The budget axe falls in St. Louis County, with a Republican county council member accusing County Executive Sam Page of fearmongering. Page says the 2% cut to the county budget may affect snow removal, among other services.

Hunter Biden defies a subpoena to appear behind closed doors for a congressional deposition as House Republicans officially launch an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

President Biden’s son, Hunter, has been indicted on nine counts of alleged federal tax crimes as Republicans move forward in the impeachment inquiry against the president.

The United States Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments in a case related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It could delay former President Donald Trump’s trial on federal charges related to the effort to prevent Joe Biden’s certification as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Ukraine’s president visits Washington, D.C., hoping to secure tens of billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine’s ongoing defense against a Russian invasion.

Hancock and Kelley are big St. Louis Blues fans. They share their thoughts on the firing of legendary Blues coach Craig Berube.