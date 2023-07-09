ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, July 9.

John Hancock, Republican strategist (on the right), and Michael Kelley, Democrat strategist (on the left) took on the following topics:

St. Louis’s 911 system potentially costing lives

Another downtown St. Louis free-for-all on the Fourth of July, with young people shooting fireworks at each other, at cars and buildings, plus joyriding on construction equipment with no concern about being arrested or cited

An effort to let Missouri voters enact gun regulations for their own individual cities and counties

Governor Parson’s veto of crime legislation that may have benefited St. Louis

The recent batch of epic rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court

President Biden touting “Bidenomics,” his economic record, in spite of woeful poll numbers

Our quote of the week comes from the investigation into cocaine being left behind in the White House lobby

Former President Trump posting the home address of former President Obama on social media and an armed stalker later arrested in Mr. Obama’s neighborhood

Remember, if It’s Sunday in St. Louis, it’s Hancock and Kelley on Fox 2. Hope to see you next week!