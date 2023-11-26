ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discussed the following topics:

A FOX 2 News crew comes under fire in a drive-by shooting with gel-blaster-style guns, with reporter Andy Banker being struck in the head with some type of pellet fired from one of the guns. The incident is prompting calls to stiffen penalties against juveniles, and perhaps their parents, in the juvenile court system in Missouri.

After City of St. Louis voters in April approved a 3% tax on marijuana sales, city officials failed to file the paperwork to start collecting the tax, costing the city more than half-a-million dollars in lost tax revenue.

Our quotes of the week were from emails sent by two City of St. Louis officials telling south St. Louis residents that a public health and safety threat that’s been allowed to continue for nearly three years would soon be addressed: a Sudanese refugee couple has lived in squalor in a makeshift dwelling in front of someone’s home at the intersection of Chippewa and Spring. The dwelling extends into the street at the busy intersection and draws rats and other vermin, according to residents. Police worry about the couple’s safety and the safety of passing drivers. The emails were sent more than six weeks ago. Residents have heard nothing since then and the dwelling remains.

A library board in St. Charles agrees to remove a pornographic book titled “Bang Like a Porn Star, Sex Tips from the Pros,” but only after a waiting list to check it out from the library is cleared.

The terror group Hamas is releasing 50 or more of the about 240 hostages being held in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel during a temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

President Joe Biden celebrates his 81st birthday amid continued calls from his own party for him to give up his bid for reelection over age-related concerns about his performance in office.

Missouri’s Secretary of State approved ballot language to put the issue of legalized sports betting before voters in the November 2024 elections.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted an exclusive interview to FOX 2 about his new book on his unlikely career in politics. The governor is not seeking reelection in 2024.