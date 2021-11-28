Hancock & Kelley: St. Louis settles lawsuit with Kroenke, NFL

ST. LOUIS – Our top story this week: the $790 million settlement of St. Louis’ lawsuit against Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL. Those who fought to keep the team in town only to see Kroenke move them back to California six years ago hail the settlement as great news for St. Louis.

Also on the show:

A chilly reception for elected officials at the annual Guns ‘N Hoses event for first responders.

A new COVID-19 variant in Africa leads to new travel bans from Europe and the United States.

A Founding Father’s statue has been removed from NYC City Hall.

And this year, the holiday season rush has become the holiday season crush. More and more people already had their holiday lights up outside and their Christmas trees up and decorated inside house. That work began as they removed their Jack-O-Lanterns from Halloween.