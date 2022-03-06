Hancock & Kelley: State of the Union fallout, Parson jabs at predecessor

ST. LOUIS – We begin with a milepost for the Biden presidency – his State of the Union Address. In it, the president took an emphatic stand against a key issue his fellow Democrats campaigned on in 2020: defunding police.
Also on the show this week:
- The calls are getting louder for the United States to stop buying millions of barrels of Russian oil. Are we fueling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson takes a jab at former governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens.
- New polling shows why Republican congressional candidates are seeking the blessing of former President Donald Trump.
- The head of the CDC comes to St. Louis with a surprising message about wearing masks and “following the science.”