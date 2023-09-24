ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

A viral video with tens of millions of views around the world shows two Republican State Senators from St. Charles County using flamethrowers to burn cardboard boxes at a GOP fundraiser. Democrats are peddling a false claim that the senators were burning books.

Parents in St. Charles County are calling for the removal of two sexually explicit books, including one titled “Bang Like a Porn Star,” from the public library’s collection.

The mayor of St. Louis wants to bring back red light cameras, eight years after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled they were unconstitutional.

Greater St. Louis Inc. has launched a new effort to reverse St. Louis’ population decline. Progressive Democrats think rent control laws may help. John and Michael say it all starts with public safety and addressing rampant lawlessness in the city.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is in the political crosshairs—not from Democrats but from members of his own party—as he tries to forestall a government shutdown at the end of this week.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits President Biden and congressional leaders in Washington, seeking billions of dollars in additional aid to fend Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relaxes the Senate dress code to allow Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman to wear a hoodie on the Senate floor.

Our quote of the week was from a sportsbook in Canada with a few surprising trends in betting odds for President of the United States in 2024: Democrat Gavin Newsom is moving up, along with former President Trump, while President Biden and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are sliding.