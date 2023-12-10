ST. LOUIS — It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley, Sunday, December 10, 2023. John Hancock, Republican consultant, on the right and Michael Kelley, Democratic consultant, on the left, took on the following topics:

St. Louis enacts an open carry ‘trigger’ law to take effect immediately if/when state lawmakers allow cities to enact certain gun control measures. The new city ordinance is inspired by Missouri’s abortion ‘trigger’ law that banned abortion when the United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. St. Louis may have an ally in Kansas City which has surpassed St. Louis by far in the number of homicides for 2023.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore, says he will seek a full term in 2024, after restoring criminal prosecutions in the wake of the resignation of troubled former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley unleashes fury toward fellow Republicans after the House stripped aid to victims of radiation exposure from nuclear waste dating to World War II and the United States atomic weapons program.

Our quote of the week was from Harvard University President Claudine Gay, as she and executives from other elite universities appeared before Congress to face criticism for their handling of a rise in antisemitism on their campuses. The University of Pennsylvania President, Liz Magill, resigned Saturday under mounting pressure from donors and alumni.

President Biden makes a rare national address from the Oval Office, pushing for tens of billions of dollars in more aid for Ukraine as it fends off an ongoing invasion from Russia.

President Biden’s son, Hunter, has been indicted on nine counts of alleged federal tax crimes as Republicans move forward in the impeachment inquiry of the President.

Former President Trump quips that if he’s elected president again, he would act as a dictator, but only for one day, as Democrats warn of Mr. Trump’s past threats of retribution against his political enemies.

News Nation hosted the 4th Republican Presidential debate, which Donald Trump once again skipped. There were only 4 candidates on stage this time: who stepped up and who stepped back?