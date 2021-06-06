Hancock & Kelley: The fight over reallocating money for St. Louis, K.C. police departments

ST. LOUIS – On this edition of “Hancock and Kelley,” we begin, with Republican state lawmakers in Jefferson City. They want to stop mayors in St. Louis and Kansas City from reallocating money of two of Missouri’s largest police departments.

Also, former President Trump is campaigning again. We’ll discuss his first public event since leaving the White House. The former president’s speech at a Republican convention in North Carolina is the first stop on a planned summer tour – Trump has future events planned in Ohio, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia.