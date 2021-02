ST. LOUIS – This week on Hancock and Kelley, the FOX 2 political insiders will discuss the battle over raising the minimum wage, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley weighs in and makes an appearance at CPAC. How close will the GOP’s party line continue to follow the one set by former President Donald Trump? Plus, municipal elections in St. Louis City come with a new twist.

