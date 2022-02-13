Hancock & Kelley: The RNC catches heat from its own party members over Capitol insurrection statement

ST. LOUIS – We begin the show with top Republicans distancing themselves from the Republican National Committee. The RNC has blasted the Congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, calling the investigation, a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” The Republican Senate majority took a swipe back at the RNC.
Also on the show this week:
- President Biden’s quick temper on inflation flares again.
- Big developments in the Republican race for the Missouri Senate seat, as Senator Josh Hawley endorses Congresswoman Vickie Hartzler.
- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, one of the most ardent supporters of mask mandates, is ending the mandate for his state.
- John and Michael select their “valentines” from the other side of the political spectrum.