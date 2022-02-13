Hancock & Kelley: The RNC catches heat from its own party members over Capitol insurrection statement

For many, along with financial independence, becoming a homeowner is considered the quintessential American dream. Homeownership is one of the fundamental tools for building wealth in the United States, but historically, Black homebuyers have faced unfair policies and systematic discrimination such as receiving higher interest rates from mortgage lenders and real estate agents.

During the Great Depression in the 1930s, the federal government implemented ways to strengthen homeownership by creating the Home Owners’ Loan Act in 1933 as well as the Home Owners' Loan Corporation (HOLC). The goal of these efforts was to assist in boosting financing for mortgages. The HOLC would pioneer the neighborhood rating system, known today as redlining. For decades, these maps and neighborhood rankings were used as the blueprint in real estate practices. Predominantly white neighborhoods were considered more desirable and a lower risk for bankers and other lenders and were color-coded green by this ranking system. Neighborhoods comprised mostly of Black, Hispanic, and Asian residents were oftentimes closer to industrial places and were considered “hazardous” and color-coded red.