ST. LOUIS – We begin this week’s episode with the stinging words for former President Donald Trump from Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney after she got trounced in the Wyoming primary.

Also on the agenda this week:

A deep dive into all things Trump: the raid at Mar-a-Lago, another ally pleading guilty, and Mike Pence potentially appearing before the January 6 Committee.

Also, it’s been a year since the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Has time healed any of the wounds? Should it?

Meet me at the fair. The candidates in the Missouri Senate race cross paths at the state fair in Sedalia.