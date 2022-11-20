ST. LOUIS – The Mar-a-Lago moment: former President Donald Trump announces another run for the White House, making it official before a crowd of supporters in Florida. Can he really win the GOP nomination once more?

Also on the agenda this week:

In our “Quote of the Week,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says the Republican Party is dead. Does that mean turning away from his longtime ally, the former president?

Another school shooting at the University of Virginia leaves three students dead. How many wake-up calls can America ignore?

Breaking up the concert ticket monopoly: is Taylor Swift about to take on Ticketmaster? Should the U.S. government intervene?