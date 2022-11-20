ST. LOUIS – The Mar-a-Lago moment: former President Donald Trump announces another run for the White House, making it official before a crowd of supporters in Florida. Can he really win the GOP nomination once more?
Also on the agenda this week:
- In our “Quote of the Week,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says the Republican Party is dead. Does that mean turning away from his longtime ally, the former president?
- Another school shooting at the University of Virginia leaves three students dead. How many wake-up calls can America ignore?
- Breaking up the concert ticket monopoly: is Taylor Swift about to take on Ticketmaster? Should the U.S. government intervene?