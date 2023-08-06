ST. LOUIS – Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time on federal conspiracy charges.
Also on the agenda this week:
- A famous Cardinals fan known as the Rally Runner is accused of running amok during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the St. Louis area last week to announce more than $27 million in funding to help Metro recover from last summer’s flash flooding. This comes in addition to the more than $190 million federal grant announced in May to replace nearly 50 MetroLink train cars that have reached the end of their lifespan.
- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones heads to Kansas City as problems keep piling up at home.
- In our Quote of the Week, “the roof is on fire”: the Missouri Democratic Party accused of stoking potential violence by quoting a once-popular song from the 1980s.