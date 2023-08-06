ST. LOUIS – Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time on federal conspiracy charges.

Also on the agenda this week:

A famous Cardinals fan known as the Rally Runner is accused of running amok during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the St. Louis area last week to announce more than $27 million in funding to help Metro recover from last summer’s flash flooding. This comes in addition to the more than $190 million federal grant announced in May to replace nearly 50 MetroLink train cars that have reached the end of their lifespan.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones heads to Kansas City as problems keep piling up at home.

In our Quote of the Week, “the roof is on fire”: the Missouri Democratic Party accused of stoking potential violence by quoting a once-popular song from the 1980s.