ST. LOUIS – We begin with a second federal indictment of former President Donald Trump as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign. Is he still a shoo-in for the GOP nomination?
Also on the show this week:
- St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell delivers a political bombshell in the past week – he’s running to unseat Josh Hawley in the U.S. Senate.
- Illinois has a new law banning the use of surveillance cameras to track women from Missouri who go to Illinois for abortions. Does the threat really exist?
- Our quote of the week is from a top golfer of the merger of the PGA and the Saudi-financed LIV tour; a black eye for golf and maybe America.