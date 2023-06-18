ST. LOUIS – We begin this week with former President Donald Trump—current Republican front-runner in the 2024 race—appearing in court to plead not guilty in a federal classified documents case.

Also on the show:

The U.S. Senate takes action to address concerns over artificial intelligence. Just how scary is it? You’re going to hear Andy’s voice say things he never actually said – scary indeed.

Democrats are mostly mum after a trans activist goes topless at the Bidens’ White House Pride event.

America’s top beer no more – Anheuser-Busch takes action as Pride backlash sinks Bud Light.