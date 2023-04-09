ST. LOUIS – Former President Donald Trump is facing 34 felony counts in New York City. After returning to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the 45th president told supporters what he thinks of those accusations.

Also on the agenda this week:

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has made it official – he wants to be the next governor. Ashcroft joins Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe in the race for the Republican nomination. His father, John, was a two-term governor, before serving as a U.S. Senator and then U.S. Attorney General. What are his chances of becoming Missouri’s next governor?

Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee were expelled last week for leading a protest in favor of gun control on the floor of the state’s House of Representatives.

On a historic election night, Democrat progressives take control of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Meanwhile, census projections show people moving out at alarming rates.

And Anheuser-Busch honors a transgender activist with her own Bud Light can, drawing the ire of conservative activists and celebrities.