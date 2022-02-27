Hancock & Kelley: Ukraine-Russia war, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, and campaign filing in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – We open this edition with war: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the American response. President Joe Biden lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowing a crippling economic response but not a military one.
- Campaign filing day in Missouri – Did the picture really any clearer when it comes to who wants you to send them to Congress?
- Driving while lawmaking – St. Louis aldermen have been attending virtual meetings while driving their cars!
- A Hancock and Kelley history lesson on gerrymandering and local congressional districts that are bringing that history alive.
- President Biden makes history with his Supreme Court nominee.