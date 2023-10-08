ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley took on the following topics:

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in St. Louis and revved up Democratic supporters at the Democratic National Committee’s fall meeting. Why do so many, including Democrats, consider her to be such a weak potential presidential candidate?

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones boots a homeless camp for the City Hall lawn as Aldermanic President Megan Green pushes for a homeless bill of rights to ban actions like the mayor took and allow unhoused persons to urinate and defecate in public.

Calls grow louder for the mayor to fire the head of the troubled city jail.

The proposed $3 billion makeover of the outdated St. Louis Lambert Airport takes a huge $331 million step forward.

Eight Republicans sided with House Democrats to oust Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy less than 10 months after he took the gavel.

Hamas attacks Israel. Israel responds with overwhelming force. What is and should be the role of the United States?

Former President Donald Trump erupts outside a New York courtroom during his civil trial for alleged business fraud.

Our quote of the week was from President Biden in 2020, when he pledged “not another foot” of wall would be built at the U.S.-Mexico border while he was in the White House. His administration has just waived 26 federal laws to allow about 20 miles of additional wall in Texas.