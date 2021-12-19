Hancock & Kelley: War of words between Page and Jones, AG Schmitt

ST. LOUIS – We begin with the new surge in COVID-19 cases in St. Louis and beyond. More of the infected are ending up in hospitals, with those who refuse to get vaccinated fueling this new wave.

Also on the agenda for this week’s episode:

Former President Donald Trump has got nothing on the St. Louis mayor, the county executive, and the Missouri attorney general – all waging a war of words on Twitter.

Speaking of the former president, should he be looking in the mirror when it comes to voter fraud?

And protecting workers from tornadoes. Getting to the truth about deadly twisters in Edwardsville, Illinois and in Kentucky.