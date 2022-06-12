ST. LOUIS – We begin this week with the January 6 Committee hearing. The panel unveiled a powerful video timeline featuring the violent mob storming the Capitol, calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence, and searching the building for him and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

An exclusive FOX 2 poll shows former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with a healthy lead in the Republican Senate race.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones calls the recent indictments of aldermen the “tip of the iceberg.” It is our quote of the week.

Top professional golfers leave the PGA behind to join the payroll of Saudi Arabia’s repressive regime.