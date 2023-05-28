ST. LOUIS – We begin this week’s show with a discussion about a 19-year-old Chesterfield man who slammed a U-Haul truck into the White House barricades. His actions and reasons for doing so certainly got the attention of President Joe Biden.
Also on the program this week:
- Missouri’s two largest cities are firing back at Republican state lawmakers who pushed through new restrictions for transgender youth.
- Congresswoman Cori Bush says gas stoves are “poisoning” St. Louis.
- Republicans Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis jump into the presidential race; and right away, DeSantis is tearing into former President Donald Trump.
- It’s the beginning of the summer travel season. Our quote of the week is from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on just how long might this summer be at our airports.