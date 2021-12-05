Hancock & Kelley: Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade?

ST. LOUIS – Our top story this week: The U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to change the law of the land on abortion. The court is expected to make a ruling in June or July. Those on the left say the court is about to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case. Is keeping abortion legal, but limiting it to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy—nearly four months—really overturning the law?

Also on the show:

Missouri has its first case of infection of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and it’s here in St. Louis.

New court rulings halt COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Missouri.

And multiple nations, including the United States, consider boycotting the upcoming Winter Olympics in China.