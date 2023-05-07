ST. LOUIS – Kim Gardner cuts a deal and is out as St. Louis City’s chief prosecutor. Missouri Governor Mike Parson will appoint Gardner’s successor. He says that process has already begun.

Also on the show this week:

President Joe Biden sends troops to the U.S. border with Mexico. If you thought that would make Republicans happy, think again.

Our quote of the week is from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who says fellow Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein, has got to go.

And the Cardinals, losers on the field and at the state capital, on the issue of sports betting.