Hang on itchy green thumbs: Now is the time to plan not prune your garden

CHESTERFIELD, MO – That first push of late Winter warmth can make the green thumbs itch, but it is still too early to get your hands dirty in the garden.



“We have had unusually warm weather, so it feels like it’s the time. But still giving it a few weeks before you really get your hands in the garden,” cautions Brie Wilson, the Horticulture Coordinator for The Butterfly House in Chesterfield’s Faust Park.

Not only will cold days return but pollinators in your garden will still need cover during chilly nights.

“We’re looking for temperatures being in the 50s for a full week at least to allow overwintering insects to kind of come out hiding for the winter.”

The Butterfly House’s Native Garden is full of plants carefully selected to provide habitat for animals, host plants for caterpillars, and nectar sources for butterflies. Once a few more warm weeks pass, they’ll start to wake up the space.

“Over the next few weeks we will start to cut back some of the flower spikes that we left up from last year that were providing protection for wildlife and insects. And start to rake out some of the leaves that are on the crowns of the plants,” says Wilson.

While it’s too early to start digging, now is the time to start preparing for gardening season.

“If you have a perennial garden, just thinking about hole you might want to fill or just new plants that might be exciting for your garden or specific pollinators you are trying to attract.”

Adding native plants to your landscape can help local pollinators and benefit your flower and vegetable gardens as well. Don’t miss the Butterfly House’s annual Pollinator Plant Sale. You’ll find a wide variety of native plants that bees and butterflies love. Online sales kick off March 26 followed by in person sales April 23-24, 2022.

For even more tips and resources on gardening for pollinators, also visit the Shaw Nature Reserve’s Native Gardening page.