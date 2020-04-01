North Hanley MetroLink shuts down after car flips over tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - MetroLink passengers may experience delays Wednesday morning after a one-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 near North Hanley Road. According to police the car went off the interstate and flipped over onto the Hanley MetroLink tracks.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

The MetroLink in that area will be shut down for about an hour and a half.

" MetroLink is currently not operating between Lambert Airport & North Hanley due to a traffic accident on I-70. Station Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between these stations - delays of up to 60 minutes are possible in this area"

Rider Alert - MetroLink is currently not operating between Lambert Airport & North Hanley due to a traffic accident on I-70. Station Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between these stations - delays of up to 60 minutes are possible in this area. — Metro (@STLMetro) April 1, 2020

70 East @ Hanley closed https://t.co/T6yApFBQxf — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 1, 2020