ST. LOUIS – Rebuilding Together St. Louis is an organization that helps with home projects for older adults and veterans – all at no cost!

It could be a small project of putting up handrails to a larger one where wheelchair ramps are constructed. To celebrate this fabulous work, there is going to be a party! It’s Wednesday, November 8, at 5:00 p.m. at the Norwood Hills Country Club.

Be sure to get tickets to ensure the building continues!

RebuildingTogether-STL.org