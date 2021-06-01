Happy Pride Month: Upcoming Pride activities can be found here

Marchers carry the LGBT pride flag during the St. Louis PrideFest Parade in St. Louis on June 24, 2018.

ST. LOUIS – June is Pride month, celebrating and honoring members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Because of the pandemic, some of the major Pride festivals and parades have been postponed, but there are still events happening throughout the month.

The scheduled Pride events are listed below:

Pride Care-A-Van: Beginning in 2020, the Pride Care-A-Van rolled through St. Louis neighborhoods with rainbow decorated vehicles to make up for canceled Pride festivals. It will be returning Sunday, June 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. thanks to last year’s success. The route map can be found here.

Strut Your Mutt: Grab your pet and costumes to enter the Strut your Mutt Competition hosted by the animal lover’s boutique and café, “The Wagamama.” You can pre-register you and your pet for the costume competition within five categories: Princess, Pride, Nerds, ’80s, STL Spirit. For more information, click here.

Gateway to Pride: The Missouri History Museum is hosting walking tours, and virtual programs to honor the LGBTQIA+ community and share their history. Walking tours begin June 10 and will run through August. For a list of tour dates, prices, and virtual events, click here.

Drag Brunch: Pride Edition: Ball Park Village is hosting a special brunch featuring multiple performances from Tabbi Katt & Rehab Divas of the Grove on June 13. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Drag Queen Storytime: The Caseyville Public Library District is hosting a Drag Queen Storytime Saturday, June 26. St. Louis’ Headlining Drag Queen Chasity Valentino will be featured at the event which will also be live-streamed. For more information, click here.

Pride Night with the Gateway Grizzlies: “Bring your partner for a night filled with baseball and fun!” The event is on June 30 at 6:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Tower Grove Pride Festival 2021, which is usually in June now has a new date: Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PrideSTL announced in April they are postponing PrideFest2021 until June 2022 due to the, “continuing capacity and distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.”

