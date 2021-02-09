Hardee’s offering heart-shaped biscuits for Valentine’s Day weekend

ST. LOUIS – Hardee’s announced Tuesday they are releasing a new item on their menu for Valentine’s Day weekend: heart-shaped biscuits.
Hardee’s says this made from scratch biscuit will be served during breakfast hours.
Customers can order heart-shaped bacon egg & cheese biscuit sandwiches, sausage & egg biscuit sandwiches, and more for no additional cost.
Individual heart-shaped biscuits will also be sold.
The heart shaped, made from scratch biscuits will be available Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 at participating locations nationwide.