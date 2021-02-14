Hardware stores meet high demand of ice melt to help combat winter weather hazards

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Brutal temperatures and melted snow can make for dangerous travel conditions. One hardware store owner says ice melt was in high demand today as more winter activity moves in.

“We’ve already moved about 100 pounds and I have about 80 pallets left so I’m sure we’ll move the of that today,” Jeff Brannekey, owner of Branneky Tru Value Hardware said.

The weather may not be nice right now, but it’s been nice for business at the hardware store.

“February’s usually a slow month before we get ready for spring so this is normally our slowest month so it’s nice to have a little snowfall to keep everybody busy,” Branneky said.

Snow, freezing rain, and black ice are just a few examples of why people are buying ice melt in preparation for another bone chilling week.

William Russ, a Bridgeton resident, has a small family he wants to keep safe.

Russ bought two 50 pound bags of ice melter Saturday morning.

“Don’t want anyone slipping and hurting themselves,” Russ said.

He said he likes the snow, but knows it can cause issues.

“It can get a little icy out here on the roads so I just want to keep it from icing up,” Russ said.

If you’ve been unsure whether or not it might be a good idea, more punishing weather moves in this week.

“I’d probably get it today and tomorrow just because of the forecast,” Brannekey said.

Remember, if you do have to be out, give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be and drive slow.