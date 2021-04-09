Harris-Stowe installs Dr. Corey Bradford as its 20th President today

ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe State University will install it’s 20th president Friday morning.
The inauguration of Dr. Corey Bradford will be streamed live at 10:00 a.m. Bradford is a St. Louis native who hopes to steer Harris-Stowe in a new direction in the midst of the pandemic.
Harris-Stowe is the historically African-American University in Midtown St. Louis.
Bradford began his tenure last year during the pandemic and is tasked with leading the university as the pandemic transitions into the next phase.
Dignitaries from across the state, including Governor Mike Parson will be on hand for the ceremony.