Harris-Stowe State University proud to see HBCU grad Kamala Harris breaking barriers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Regardless of people’s political point of view, there’s a buzz in the buildings of Harris-Stowe State University.

Students and staff of St. Louis’s sole historically Black university watched with pride as Kamala Harris made her victory speech Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware. She not only broke barriers as the first woman of color in the country’s history to become the Vice President-elect, but she also awakened a sense of dignity for those who are products of HBCU’s.

“Well of course we have our HBCU pride here at Harris-Stowe,” said Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, Provost and VP of Academic Affairs at Harris-Stowe State University. “Our students got out to vote, and what we know is representation matters.”

As a proud graduate of Washington D.C.’s prestigious Howard University, Kamala Harris’s win has inspired others looking up to the trailblazer.

“With this recent achievement, vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, shines a positive light on HBCUs. It’s a true testament to perseverance, “said Collins Smith.

Collins Smith said faculty and staff are looking forward to the solidification this achievement brings to the HBCU experience.

“It validates for us the power of an HBCU education at a national level,” said Collins Smith.

Harris has referenced the shift that attending Howard brought to her self-esteem and self-awareness. She recently tweeted, “When you attend an HBCU, there’s nothing you can’t do.”

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, also tweeted a photo of Harris clad in a Howard University sweatshirt back in August.

“We have seen minorities. We have seen women in leadership in our homes, churches, communities, and businesses,” said Collins Smith. “To be able to see a product of an HBCU and a female at this level of leadership is empowering.”

Though Collins Smith did not attend an HBCU as an undergraduate student, her ten-year career at Harris-Stowe State has rewarded her with the cultural richness and support the experience brings.

“I wake up every morning excited about this opportunity, and a part of that is because I see myself every day,” said Collins Smith.

Collins Smith shared that Harris-Stowe has 59 programs and worked hard to accomplish a 48.5% increase of graduates within the last few years.

The university prides itself on producing high numbers of African American students graduating in STEM-related studies.

Collins-Smith said along with the educational experience of attending an HBCU, there’s an opportunity to develop character.

“I know that being here at Harris-Stowe helps our students to be able to develop a sense of culture… a sense of pride,” said Collins Smith.

“They can take that to a different level, and it helps with promoting positive self-esteem because you are amongst your peers and those who represent you and the communities you come from.”

Collins Smith said she’s hoping Harris’s success encourages more students to make an HBCU their first choice for higher education.

She said for those watching students walk on and off the yard at Harris-Stowe, it’s most rewarding “to be able to see a student who may have been that diamond in the rough have a transformative experience that has created a Kamala Harris.”

