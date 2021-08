ST. LOUIS– You can take a trip to Hogwarts this winter without leaving St. Louis. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is performing part one of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in concert.

The concert dates are Jan. 21-23, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

The movie will be playing in the background as the musicians perform.

If you have tickets for the original March 2020 show your tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show. Visit slso.org/concertupdate for ticketing information.