Harvard cuts ties with Rep. Stefanik over voter fraud claims

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019 file photo, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., asks questions during a public impeachment hearing in Washington regarding President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. Stefanik has been removed from a panel at Harvard University for making comments that perpetuated Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, the school announced Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — A Republican Congresswoman has been removed from a panel at Harvard University for making comments that perpetuated President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Harvard officials say U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was removed from a senior advisory committee at Harvard’s school of government after she declined to resign voluntarily. A statement from the school’s dean said Stefanik “made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence.”

Stefanik responded that it’s a “rite of passage and badge of honor” to be boycotted by U.S. universities. Stefanik was among 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election.