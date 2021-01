BELLEVILLE, Il--State leaders announced Friday morning that region 4, which includes the Metro East, can move from Tier 3 to Tier 2. The loosened restrictions allowed movie theatres and entertainment centers to reopen. This brings business back to venues like The Edge in Belleville."I'm excited to get everybody back in I can't wait until everything is back to full speed, we have an 85,000 sq. ft. facility, we only have our 3,000 square foot patio open at this point," Mary Dahm-Schell, president of The Edge said.

However, the timing of this announcement came with mixed feelings for two business owners."I was thrilled and I was kind of worried because how do we staff, it's Friday afternoon," Dahm-Schell said. "How do I get staff in for the weekend?"