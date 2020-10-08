Have you been receiving ‘phishy’ text messages?

HILLSBORO, Mo. – An increase in text message phishing scams has the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alerting the public to be cautious and never click the link.

Grant Bissell, public safety information coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, used Facebook live to warn people locally about the scams.

Bissell says his office has been receiving many reports from people receiving text messages from unknown numbers saying they have a pending package or orders that need attention.

The messages usually include the cellphone user’s name and says the package is from a well-known company like Amazon or the Post Office. It also includes a link for more information.

According to the FTC, a person should never click the link.

The link can allow scammers to download malware to a user’s device and gives them access to personal information.

Clicking the link can also trick the phone user into giving scammers credit card numbers and passwords.

Bissell says the text messages usually seem legitimate because so many people are using online companies to purchase items during the pandemic.

Among those in Jefferson County who have reported text message scams to the sheriff’s office, Bissell says he’s received them also.

“In all honesty, I’ve gotten five or six of these in the recent weeks and they’ve all come from different numbers,” Bissell said during the live.

The FTC says if a person thinks the message may be legitimate, contact the company directly.

If you’ve received a phishing text, forward it to SPAM (7726), and then report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.