Have you eaten at the 20 ‘Essential’ St. Louis restaurants?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Popular food and dining website Eater.com is featuring the top “essential” restaurants in cities across the country. They chose 20 St. Louis eating establishments to profile and they may not be household names to many of the region’s nearly 3 million people. But, the locations all offer delicious dishes that many foodies are familiar with.

The list is very complimentary of the St. Louis food scene:

For the last 10 years, St. Louis restaurants have seen an almost exponential uptick in national food media attention. Local chefs have been featured in major food magazines. Area restaurants have popped up on cable food programs. News came frequently that a restaurant received an important nomination, award, or honor. Non-locals seemed surprised by the diversity and caliber of cuisine to be enjoyed in The Lou — but they were catching on. Eater.com

The first feature is the China Bistro at Pan-Asian Supermarket in Manchester. The big-box grocery store is right next to Bob’s Discount Furniture. So, it may not seem like a likely place to find some of the best food in the region. But, the Chinese dishes and Vietnamese pho are getting national recognition.

Nudo House has been featured in “Food and Wine” magazine. The Creve Coeur restaurant located in a strip mall is lauded by Eater for serving some of the best ramen in the world. The broths, noodles, and rolls are amazing. If you have not been here then you should think about grabbing lunch some time. You will not be dissapointed.

A Washington University student studying molecular genetics developed a baking hobby that has grown into a bustling Maryland Heights business. Eater describes Ray Yeh’s Foundry Bakery that offers, “breads with distinct, bouncy chew and utilizes old-world techniques.”

Another “Essential” restaurant recommended by Eater is The Balkan Treat Box. It was also featured in Bon Appetit and has a menu that includes wood-fired flatbreads and sandwiches.

Food and Wine Magazine named Gioia’s Hot Salami Sandwich the best in the state of Missouri. The unassuming deli located on The Hill also impressed Eater with the signature sandwich. Eater writes, “The sandwich has a transformative wizardry that can heal even the worst days, when the drizzle won’t end and Mike Shannon calls a three-run homer by the Cubs on KMOX with news that Yadi is on the IL.”

Read about the other 15 restaurants featured on this list at Eater.com.