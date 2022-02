ST. LOUIS–Authorities are looking for a few good chainsaws.

The St. Louis Fire Department says someone took the saws, a Husqvarna K970 and a STIHL 16″ from a truck while firefighters were at a working fire on the 4000 block of North Kingshighway around 3:15 Wednesday morning.

The department put out a plea on social media looking for the culprits

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.