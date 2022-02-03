Hawley: opposed to sending U.S. troops to Europe amid Russian threat

ST. LOUIS-One day after saying that the United States should not support Ukraine’s long-term goal of joining NATO, prompting pushback from the White House that he was echoing Russian talking points, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says he doesn’t support the Biden administration’s decision to send troops to Europe.

The development comes on the same day U.S. officials say they have obtained intelligence indicating that the Russian government developed a plan to stage a false attack that would depict the Ukrainian military or its intelligence forces assaulting Russian territory to help establish a pretext for military action against Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said Thursday.

With roughly 100,000 Russian troops not far from Ukraine’s border, the Biden administration announced Wednesday it would send 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland and Germany and to shift 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes Washington’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank.

Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, disagreed with the decision.

“I do not support sending additional troops to Europe. I think that is a mistake. I think this is the wrong thing to do at a time our most pressing security challenge is in Asia, it’s with China,” Hawley, who fears that NATO membership for Ukraine would lock the U.S. into defending the country militarily, said.

“If you are digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points you are not aligned with longstanding bipartisan American values, which is to stand up for the sovereignty of countries like Ukraine, but others,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing Wednesday.

“Their right to choose their own alliances, and also to stand against, very clearly, the efforts, or attempts or potential attempts by any country to invade and take territory of another country,” she continued. “That applies to Sen. Hawley, but it also applies to others who may be parroting the talking points of Russian propagandist leaders.”

By AAMER MADHANI, LORNE COOK and SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press