HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Several Hazelwood City workers will go back to work next week after many facilities were temporarily shut down amid COVID-19.

City Hall and all facilities that are permitted to reopen by St. Louis County will reopen on Monday, June 1. Maximum occupancy will be limited to ten percent.

Hazelwood currently has more than 120 employees furloughed and another 55 who are furloughed one day a week. Many of those furloughs are expected to last until at least June 27.