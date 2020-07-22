Hazelwood, Ritenour, and Granite City to start school year with online classes

ST. LOUIS – More area school districts are deciding how they will teach this fall. Students and teachers in the Hazelwood, Ritenour, and Granite City districts will start classes 100 percent online.

According to Hazelwood School District, this will be for the first quarter until October. District leaders say they will continue to monitor conditions.

Officials will determine when to move to hybrid in-school learning. That would be for families who want in-person teaching for their children.

Dozens of other local districts have released their plans for returning to school in the fall, while others have decided to delay the decision to get more information.

The University City School District will announce their plans in a virtual town-hall meeting Wednesday.