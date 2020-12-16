Hazelwood School District high school students release PSA to fight COVID

ST. LOUIS – Hazelwood School District high school students are working to get rid of the spread of COVID-19 by spreading health and safety tips in a new public service announcement.

The “Mask, Wash, Distance” PSA is part of the school district’s Help Hazelwood Get Healthy campaign.

“The key to returning to face-to-face learning for all students without constant interruption is improving the health of the entire community,” Hazelwood said.

The video highlights the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands. The Help Hazelwood Get Healthy campaign began in November with a drive-thru resource event where 4,000 resource kits were given out. The kits came with thermometers, disposable masks, information about COVID-19, and a community resource guide.

The school district said the zip codes they serve have experienced some of the highest infection rates in Missouri.

PSA video link: https://bit.ly/3miSWgd