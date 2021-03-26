Hazelwood School District students begin return to in-person learning Monday

ST. LOUIS – Students in the Hazelwood School District will start to be welcomed back to in-person learning on Monday for the first time in a year.

Hazelwood expects 6,200 of their 17,000 students to return in-person.

Pre-K, Kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students will begin in-person learning on Monday. Third, fourth, and fifth-grade students will begin in-person learning on April 6 through April 9. Middle and high school students will start in-person learning on April 12 to April 16.

All students are either 100 percent in-person or 100 percent virtual five days a week. A hybrid option is not offered.

School district employees were able to get the COVID vaccine at a mass vaccination event held by Hazelwood over their spring break from March 22 to March 26.

The school district has implemented CDC COVID mitigation strategies inside the school buildings. Those include hand sanitizing stations, Plexiglas barriers on classroom desks and a mask mandate will be enforced.

