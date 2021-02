ST. LOUIS – Hazelwood students across all grade levels will return to in-person classes this spring.

Beginning March 29 some pre-k, kindergarten, first, and second-grade students will return to in-person school five days a week.

Some third, fourth, and fifth-grade students will do the same, beginning April 6.

The following week will have some middle and high school students returning to in-person learning on April 12.