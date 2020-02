HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A 15-year-old may have been accidentally shot by another teen playing with a pistol. Officers were called to the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive early Friday morning for reports of shots fired.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 1:30 am Friday. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The shooting victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Police did not say what will happen to the teen playing with the gun.