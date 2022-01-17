Hazelwood weighs rules of the road for golf carts

ST. LOUIS- Another community in the St. Louis region is looking to give some more definition to rules when it comes to driving golf carts out on the road.

The city of Hazelwood has been collecting public comments on the idea on the city’s website. Discussion of the ordinance is on the agenda for Wednesday’s city council agenda, although it’s not clear that a vote will be taken at the meeting.

As currently proposed, the ordinance would mandate:

Maximum speed of 20 MPH

Travel on roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less.

A ban of golf carts on City sidewalks.

A valid driver’s license and insurance on the vehicle

Adequate brakes and have 2 headlights and taillights.

Seatbelts would have to be worn on any golf cart equipped with them, except in the case where a medical reason would preclude it.

Wentzville and Webster Groves are among the cities which have allowed golf carts access on the street, with some guidelines.