ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Getting Busch Stadium ready for the St. Louis Cardinals home opener each year is a lot of work.

“Pretty soon, we’ll have the bunting going up. We’re getting to the cleaning and last-minute repairs. So, it is definitely a beehive of activity here getting ready for Opening Day,” said Hosei Maruyama, facility operations and planning director with the Cardinals.

Fans are also gearing up. If you are heading down to Busch Thursday, here is what you need to know. The fun kicks off with a Cardinals Pep Rally at Ballpark Village at 10:30 a.m.

“Todd Thomas will be there, Cardinals alumni, Fredbird, and Team Fredbird. We’ll be giving away tickets to Opening Day and other game throughout the season,” Maruyama said.

Gates will open at noon. Officials hope you’ll head inside early. That way you won’t get held up during the security and ticket check and you won’t miss any of the action.

“You want to make sure you are in your seats by 2:30pm because that it when the Clydesdales will circle the track and kick off all the festivities,” Maruyama said.

Tickets are once again all digital.

“And we want to make sure, when you are coming to the ballpark, have your apps, your phones open and ready, and that will expedite your entry into the ballpark,” Maruyama said.

Fans may bring bags, purses, and soft-sided coolers not exceeding a 10x10x8 size. They do not have to be clear and exceptions are made for diaper and medical bags. While COVID restrictions have been lifted, the Cardinals hope fans will still put health and safety first.

“At this time, there are no mask requirements or restrictions in terms of Covid. Hand sanitizing stations are still in place. And if people want to wear a mask, of course, they are welcome to,” Maruyama said.

For more on what you can and cannot bring to the games, visit Cardinals.com/security.